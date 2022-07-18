18.07.2022 02:45:09

Singapore Non-Oil Domestic Exports Jump 3.7% In June

(RTTNews) - The value of non-oil domestic exports in Singapore climbed a seasonally adjusted 3.7 percent on month in June, Statistics Singapore said on Monday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 2.3 percent following the downwardly revised 2.8 percent gain in May (originally 3.2 percent).

On a yearly basis, non-oil domestic exports jumped 9.0 percent - again beating forecasts for an increase of 6.7 percent following the downwardly revised 12.0 percent gain in the previous month (originally 12.4 percent).

