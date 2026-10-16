Singapore Non-Oil Domestic Exports Jump 68.4%

(RTTNews) - Singapore's non-oil domestic exports continued to expand sharply in September, underpinned by higher non-electronics demand, data from Enterprise Singapore said Friday.

Non-oil domestic exports surged 68.4 percent from a year ago in September, much faster than the 46.1 percent in August.

The growth in non-electronics quickened to 54.2 percent from 11.9 percent, primarily due to the lumpy exports of structures of ships and boats. Electronic NODX advanced 107.6 percent on the back of robust AI-related demand, driven mainly by disk media products, ICs, and PCs.

During the first nine months of 2026, NODX grew 27.6 percent compared with the same period last year.