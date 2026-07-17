Singapore Non-oil Domestic Exports Rise 20.7% In June

(RTTNews) - Singapore's non-oil domestic export growth eased sharply at the end of the second quarter, data from Enterprise Singapore showed Friday.

Non-oil domestic exports grew 20.7 percent year-over-year in June, much slower than the 38.4 percent surge in the previous month. Economists were looking for a growth of 30.20 percent.

Exports of electronic products jumped 105.1 percent in June from last year amid robust AI-related demand, driven mainly by ICs, disk media products, and PCs.

On the other hand, non-electronic exports declined 2.9 percent annually in June, reversing a 17.7 percent growth in May. Exports of non-monetary gold showed a marked fall of 49.0 percent.

During the first six months of 2026, non-oil domestic exports expanded 18.6 percent.