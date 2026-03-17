Singapore Non-oil Domestic Exports Rise 4.0%

(RTTNews) - The growth in Singapore's non-oil domestic exports moderated in February amid a fall in outflows of non-electronics, data from Enterprise Singapore showed on Tuesday.

Non-oil domestic exports climbed 4.0 percent year-over-year in February, much slower than the 9.2 percent surge in the previous month. Moreover, this was the weakest growth in the current six-month rising streak. The expected expansion was 4.9 percent.

Electronic exports grew sharply by 43.2 percent annually in February versus a 56.1 percent jump in January. The overall growth was mainly driven by ICs and disk media products. Meanwhile, the decline in non-electronic exports deepened to 6.9 percent from 3.1 percent.

Non-oil domestic exports rose by 6.7 percent in the first two months of 2026 to smooth out the impact from the shifting Lunar New Year holidays, the agency said.