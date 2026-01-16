Singapore Non-Oil Domestic Exports Rise 6.1%

(RTTNews) - The growth in Singapore's non-oil domestic exports moderated in December, data from Enterprise Singapore showed on Friday.

Non-oil domestic exports rose 6.1 percent year-over-year in December, much slower than the 11.5 percent surge in the previous month. This was the fourth successive monthly increase. The expected expansion was 10.0 percent.

During December, the overall growth was led primarily by non-monetary gold and supported by electronic products, such as ICs and disk media products, the agency said.

Electronics exports grew 24.9 percent in December from last year, faster than the 12.9 percent rise in November. Meanwhile, non-electronics shipments increased at a slower rate of 0.8 percent versus an 11.1 percent jump a month ago.