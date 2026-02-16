Britische Pfund - Singapur-Dollar

1,7205
 SGD
-0,0023
-0,14 %
16.02.2026 08:38:37

Singapore Non-oil Domestic Exports Rise 9.3%

(RTTNews) - The growth in Singapore's non-oil domestic exports accelerated at the start of the year, data from Enterprise Singapore showed on Monday.

Non-oil domestic exports surged 9.3 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 6.1 percent increase in the previous month. This was the fifth successive monthly rise. The expected expansion was 13.5 percent.

Electronics exports jumped 56.1 percent in January from last year, driven by strong AI-related demand and a low base a year ago. Outflows of ICs grew 80.5 percent, and disk media products advanced by 70.2 percent. PCs also logged strong foreign demand at 24.0 percent.

Meanwhile, non-electronics shipments declined 3.0 percent versus a 0.8 percent increase a month ago.

ATX schlussendlich fester -- DAX schwächer -- Wall Street in Feiertagspause -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneins - Feiertag in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte zu, während das deutsche Börsenbarometer abwärts tendierte. An den US-Börsen findet zum Wochenbeginn kein Handel statt. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes stiegen uneinheitlich in die neue Handelswoche ein.
