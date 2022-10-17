Singapore Non-Oil Domestic Exports Slip 4% In September

(RTTNews) - The value of non-oil domestic exports in Singapore was down a seasonally adjusted 4.0 percent on month in September, Statistics Singapore said on Monday.

That was shy of expectations for a decline of 2.1 percent on month following the 3.9 percent contraction in August.

On a yearly basis, NODX was up 3.1 percent - again missing forecasts for a gain of 7,1 percent following the 11.4 percent surge in the previous month.