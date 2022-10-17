Britische Pfund - Singapur Dollar - Kurs (GBP - SGD)
17.10.2022 02:40:28
Singapore Non-Oil Domestic Exports Slip 4% In September
(RTTNews) - The value of non-oil domestic exports in Singapore was down a seasonally adjusted 4.0 percent on month in September, Statistics Singapore said on Monday.
That was shy of expectations for a decline of 2.1 percent on month following the 3.9 percent contraction in August.
On a yearly basis, NODX was up 3.1 percent - again missing forecasts for a gain of 7,1 percent following the 11.4 percent surge in the previous month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schlussendlich deutlich fester -- ATX schließt klar im Plus -- DAX letztlich mit kräftigem Gewinn -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsschluss mehrheitlich in Grün
Die US-Börsen erzielten zum Wochenstart kräftige Gewinne. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Montag im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls deutlich fester. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten ihre Verluste größtenteils abschütteln.