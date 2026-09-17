Singapore Non-oil Domestic Exports Surge

(RTTNews) - Singapore's non-oil domestic exports increased sharply in August underpinned by robust AI-related demand, data from Enterprise Singapore said Thursday.

Non-oil domestic exports surged 46.2 percent from a year ago in August, after expanding 24.1 percent in July.

Driven by strong AI-related demand, electronic NODX logged a sharp increase of 131.8 percent in August compared to 112.0 percent increase in the previous month.

Non-electronic NODX advanced 12.0 percent, in contrast to the 2.4 percent decrease in July.

In the first eight months of 2026, NODX registered an increase of 22.4 percent from the previous year.

NODX to the US showed the biggest growth of 91.0 percent in August. Shipments to China and South Korea climbed 70.3 percent and 87.1 percent, respectively.

Further, data showed that non-oil re-exports posted a 53.3 percent rise in August, extending the 51.3 percent increase in July.