Britische Pfund - Singapur-Dollar

1,7043
 SGD
-0,0052
-0,30 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
17.09.2026 09:05:18

Singapore Non-oil Domestic Exports Surge

(RTTNews) - Singapore's non-oil domestic exports increased sharply in August underpinned by robust AI-related demand, data from Enterprise Singapore said Thursday.

Non-oil domestic exports surged 46.2 percent from a year ago in August, after expanding 24.1 percent in July.

Driven by strong AI-related demand, electronic NODX logged a sharp increase of 131.8 percent in August compared to 112.0 percent increase in the previous month.

Non-electronic NODX advanced 12.0 percent, in contrast to the 2.4 percent decrease in July.

In the first eight months of 2026, NODX registered an increase of 22.4 percent from the previous year.

NODX to the US showed the biggest growth of 91.0 percent in August. Shipments to China and South Korea climbed 70.3 percent and 87.1 percent, respectively.

Further, data showed that non-oil re-exports posted a 53.3 percent rise in August, extending the 51.3 percent increase in July.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 37: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 37
12.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
12.09.26 KW 37: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.09.26 KW 37: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed hebt Leitzinsen an: US-Börsen im Plus -- ATX und DAX gehen deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen am Donnerstag an. An der Wall Street sind steigende Kurse zu sehen. In Fernost waren die Börsen uneinheitlich unterwegs.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen