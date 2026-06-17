Singapore Non-Oil Domestic Exports Surge 38.4%

(RTTNews) - Singapore's non-oil domestic export growth quickened sharply in May, data from Enterprise Singapore showed Wednesday.

Non-oil domestic exports grew 38.4 percent year-over-year in April, much faster than the 24.4 percent rise in the previous month. Economists were looking for a growth of 30.0 percent.

Exports of electronic products grew 94.8 percent in May from last year, driven by robust AI-related demand. Exports of disk media products jumped 227.8 percent, and those of ICs and PCs climbed by 80.9 percent and 140.9 percent, respectively.

The annual growth in shipments of non-electronic products accelerated to 17.7 percent from 10.9 percent.

During the first five months of 2026, non-oil domestic exports expanded 18.1 percent.