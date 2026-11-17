(RTTNews) - Singapore's non-oil domestic exports continued to expand sharply in October, underpinned by higher non-electronics demand, data from Enterprise Singapore said Tuesday.

Non-oil domestic exports jumped 79.8 percent from a year ago in October, much faster than the 68.3 percent in September.

The growth in non-electronics quickened to 81.9 percent from 54.1 percent, primarily due to the lumpy exports of structures of ships and boats, as well as pharmaceuticals. Electronic NODX advanced 73.9 percent on the back of sustained AI-related demand. However, the growth rate in electronic exports eased from 107.6 percent in September.

During the first nine months of 2026, NODX grew 81.9 percent compared with the same period last year.