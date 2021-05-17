|
17.05.2021 02:41:05
Singapore Non-Oil Domestic Exports Tumble 8.8% On Month In April
(RTTNews) - The total value of non-oil domestic exports in Singapore was down 8.8 percent on month in April, Enterprise Singapore said on Monday.
That missed expectations for a decline of 5 percent following the 1.2 percent increase in March.
On a yearly basis, non-oil exports gained 6.0 percent - also shy of forecasts for a gain of 8.0 percent following the downwardly revised 11.9 percent increase in the previous month (originally 12.1 percent).
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit mehr als 3.400 Punkten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Börsen legen schlussendlich zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte vor dem Wochenende zu. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls stärker. An der Wall Street stehen die Zeichen auf Erholung. In Fernost dominierten am Freitag die Bullen.