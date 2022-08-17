17.08.2022 15:15:44

Singapore Non-Oil Exports Climb 1.4% In July

(RTTNews) - Non-oil domestic exports in Singapore were up 1.4 percent on month in July, Enterprise Singapore said on Wednesday.

That exceeded expectations for a decline of 3.8 percent following the downwardly revised 3.2 percent gain in June (originally 3.7 percent).

On a yearly basis, non-oil domestic exports climbed 7.0 percent - again beating forecasts for a gain of 6.0 percent following the downwardly revised 8.5 percent increase in the previous month (originally 9.0 percent).

