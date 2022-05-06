Britische Pfund - Singapur Dollar - Kurs (GBP - SGD)
|
06.05.2022 02:40:09
Singapore Private Sector Accelerates In April
(RTTNews) - The private sector in Singapore picked up steam in April, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Friday with a PMI score of 56.7.
That's up from 52.9 and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
This marked the seventeenth straight month in which the PMI printed above the neutral 50.0 threshold, signaling improving business conditions. The rate of growth was also the joint-fastest seen in nearly four years.
Demand and output both expanded at the fastest paces in nine months, supported by the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and as virus cases fell in the city. International demand likewise rose in April driven by the reopening of foreign economies.
As a result, workforce capacity expansion was renewed in April with employment levels climbing at the fastest rate since February 2018 to meet the increase in output requirements. Purchasing activity likewise expanded following two straight months of decline. That said, stocks of purchases continued to contract amid shipping delays reported by survey respondents.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSteigende Rezessionsangst: US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende - Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben vor dem Wochenende deutlich nach. Die Wall Street verbuchte am Freitag Abgaben. Auf dem chinesischen Festland und in Hongkong ging es deutlich bergab, der japanische Nikkei stieg nach einer längeren Feiertagspause aber an.