Singapore Private Sector PMI Slows To 54.4 In January - Markit

(RTTNews) - The private sector in Singapore continued to expand in January, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Monday with a PMI score of 54.4.

That's down from 55.1 in December, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Higher demand for Singaporean goods and services drove output higher for the fourteenth straight month in January. Better demand was observed across various industries, according to panelists, with the transport, information & communications technology sector seeing the highest growth in new orders.

New orders from abroad also continued to rise at the start of 2022, accelerating to the fastest pace on record. Anecdotal evidence suggested that improvements in global demand were seen while higher COVID-19 infections also benefitted related industries such as the healthcare and medical sectors.