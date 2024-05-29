Britische Pfund - Singapur Dollar - Kurs (GBP - SGD)
29.05.2024 09:40:45
Singapore Producer Price Inflation Accelerates
(RTTNews) - Singapore's producer price inflation accelerated in April amid an increase in both the oil and the non-oil index, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Wednesday.
The manufacturing producer price index climbed 3.2 percent year-on-year in April, faster than March's 2.3 percent rise.
The non-oil index rose 2.8 percent annually in April, and the oil index showed an increase of 5.4 percent.
Domestic supply prices were 0.1 percent lower in April than a year ago, following a 2.0 percent decline in the prior month.
On a monthly basis, producer prices increased at a stable rate of 0.3 percent.
The import price index fell at a slower pace of 1.7 percent over the year, following a 4.0 percent decrease in the previous month.
Data showed that export prices declined 0.5 percent annually in April, slower than the 2.2 percent drop a month ago.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen weiter Belastungsfaktor: ATX und DAX kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwach
Der heimische Markt weist am Donnerstag kaum eine Veränderung aus. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt macht sich Unsicherheit breit. An den Börsen Asiens ging es am Donnerstag weiter nach unten.