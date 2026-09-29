Singapore Producer Price Inflation Accelerates In August

(RTTNews) - Singapore's producer price inflation quickened further in August, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The manufacturing producer price index surged 40.1 percent year-on-year in August, faster than the 35.4 percent growth in July.

The oil index climbed 48.2 percent annually in August, accelerating from the 39.8 percent increase in July. The upward trend in the oil index was led by the machinery and transport equipment sub-index. Similarly, the non-oil index rose at a faster pace of 38.9 percent versus a 34.8 percent increase a month ago.

On a monthly basis, the manufactured products price index climbed 4.4 percent after rising 2.4 percent a month ago. The oil index rose 3.8 percent, and the non-oil index was 4.5 percent higher.

The monthly and yearly increases in the oil index were mainly driven by higher prices of petroleum and petroleum products, against the backdrop of the Middle East conflict, the agency said.

The domestic supply price index grew 38.8 percent yearly in August, following a 33.6 percent rise in July.