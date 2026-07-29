Singapore Producer Price Inflation Edges Higher In June

(RTTNews) - Singapore's producer price inflation continued to remain elevated at the end of the second quarter, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The manufacturing producer price index climbed 31.1 percent year-on-year in June, slightly faster than the 30.9 percent growth in May.

The oil index increased 36.4 percent annually in June, moderating from the 59.3 percent jump in May. The overaal growth was led by the machinery and transport equipment index. Meanwhile, the non-oil index rose at a faster pace of 30.3 percent versus a 26.8 percent increase a month ago.

On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.7 percent after falling 0.2 percent in May.

Inflation based on the domestic supply prices index eased to 30.3 percent in June from 34.1 percent in the prior month.

Data also showed that import price inflation softened to 13.6 percent from 18.5 percent and export price inflation slowed from 14.6 percent in May to 12.7 percent in June.