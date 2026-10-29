Singapore Producer Price Inflation Jumps To 47.5%

(RTTNews) - Singapore's producer price inflation quickened further in September amid higher prices of petroleum and petroleum products, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The manufacturing producer price index surged 47.5 percent year-on-year in September, faster than the 40.1 percent growth in August, with the pace of increase picking up in recent months.

The oil index climbed 58.9 percent annually in September, accelerating from the 48.1 percent increase in August. Similarly, the non-oil index rose at a faster pace of 45.8 percent versus a 38.9 percent increase a month ago.

On a monthly basis, the manufactured products price index rose 5.3 percent after rising 4.4 percent in August. The oil index grew 7.9 percent, and the non-oil index was 4.8 percent higher.

The monthly and yearly increases in the oil index were mainly driven by higher prices of petroleum and petroleum products, against the backdrop of the Middle East conflict, the agency said.

The domestic supply price index also logged a sharp growth of 48.0 percent yearly in September, following a 38.8 percent rise in August.