Britische Pfund - Singapur Dollar - Kurs (GBP - SGD)
|
27.10.2023 09:13:05
Singapore Producer Prices Continue To Fall In September
(RTTNews) - Singapore's producer prices decreased for the eighth straight month in September amid a decline in the non-oil index, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.
The manufacturing producer price index fell 2.9 percent year-on-year in September, slower than the 3.9 percent fall in the prior month.
The non-oil index dropped 3.8 percent annually in September, while the oil index showed an increase of 1.9 percent.
Domestic supply prices were 0.4 percent lower in September than a year ago, after a 3.6 percent decline in the prior month.
On a monthly basis, producer prices moved up 1.0 percent in September versus a 2.7 percent rise in the previous month.
The import price index climbed 0.7 percent over the year, in contrast to a 2.7 percent decline in the previous month. It was the first rise in nine months.
Data showed that export prices fell at a slower rate of 2.6 percent annually in September, following a 6.0 percent drop a month ago.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit leichten Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsschluss in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex schwankten am Freitag zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten. Letztlich ging es jedoch abwärts. An der Wall Street werden am Freitag uneinheitliche Vorzeichen beobachtet. Die asiatischen Börsen weisen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.