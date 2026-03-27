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27.03.2026 07:35:40

Singapore Producer Prices Fall 2.0% In February

(RTTNews) - Singapore's producer prices decreased for the third straight month in February, mainly driven by the fall in the oil index, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

The manufacturing producer price index dropped 2.0 percent year-on-year in February, slower than the 4.9 percent fall in January.

The oil index alone declined 11.5 percent annually in February, following a 16.6 percent plunge in January. The non-oil index also fell at a slower pace of 0.4 percent versus a 3.0 percent decrease a month ago.

The decline in the non-oil index was due to the chemicals and chemical products index, led by lower prices of organic chemicals, as well as the manufactured goods and crude materials indices.

The domestic supply price index fell 2.9 percent in February from last year after a 6.1 percent decline in January.

Data also showed that Singapore's import price index dropped 1.4 percent year-over-year in February versus a 4.0 percent decrease in the prior month. Export prices were 4.3 percent lower compared to last year after falling 6.0 percent in January.

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