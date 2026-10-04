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05.10.2026 00:01:15
Singapore Retail Sales Data Due On Monday
(RTTNews) - Singapore will on Monday release August figures for retail sales, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, sales were up 0.9 percent on month and 1.5 percent on year.
Australia will see September results for the services and compositive PMIs from S&P Global and the inflation gauge from the Melbourne Institute, In August, the services PMI was at 53.2 and the composite was at 52.7, while the inflation gauge was at 0.5 percent.
Japan will see September results for the services and compositive PMIs from S&P Global and for its household confidence survey. In August, the services PMI was at 51.6 and the composite was at 52.5, while the consumer confidence index came in at 35.5.
Thailand will release September data for consumer prices. Overall inflation is expected to rise 2.90 percent on year, up from 2.53 percent, while core CPI is seen higher by an annual 1.53 percent, up from 1.44 percent.
Finally, the markets in South Korea (National Foundation Day) and China (National Day) are closed on Monday; South Korea will be back on Tuesday, while China is off until Thursday.
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