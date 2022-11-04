Britische Pfund - Singapur Dollar - Kurs (GBP - SGD)
Singapore Retail Sales Growth Eases In September
(RTTNews) - Singapore's retail sales growth eased further in September, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.
Retail sales rose 11.2 percent year-on-year in September, after a 13.3 percent growth in August.
Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales grew 16.8 percent yearly in September, after a 16.8 percent gain in the preceding month.
Sales of wearing apparel and footwear grew the most, by 52.4 percent in September from a year ago. This was closely followed by a 51.7 percent surge in sales of food and alcohol.
Sales at department stores rose 35.3 percent and those of watches and jewelry gained 37.1 percent.
On a monthly basis, retail sales rebounded a seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent in September, after falling a 1.2 percent increase in the prior month.
Sales of food & beverage services climbed 29.7 percent year-on-year in September, much slower than the 40.1 percent jump in the prior month.
The overall large growth in F&B sales in September 2022 was mainly attributed to the low base in September 2021, when there were stricter restrictions on dining-in at F&B establishments, the agency said.
