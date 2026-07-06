Singapore Retail Sales Growth Eases To 3.0%

(RTTNews) - Singapore's retail sales expanded for the fourth straight month in May, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Monday.

Retail sales climbed 3.0 percent year-on-year in May, though slower than the 5.4 percent rise in April.

Sales of recreational goods alone grew 23.6 percent annually in May, and those of watches and jewelery were 11.7 percent higher. Sales at petrol service stations expanded 9.5 percent, and sales of computer and telecommunications equipment increased 7.7 percent.

On the other hand, sales at department stores declined 3.3 percent and demand for food and alcohol contracted 3.7 percent. Sales of motor vehicles, parts and accessories were 0.8 percent lower.

Data showed that online retail sales climbed 15.1 percent annually compared to 14.7 percent growth in April.

On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased 2.3 percent monthly in May, reversing a 0.4 percent increase in April.