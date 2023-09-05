Singapore Retail Sales Growth Improves Slightly

(RTTNews) - Singapore's retail sales growth accelerated somewhat in July, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales climbed 1.1 percent year-over-year in July, just above the 1.0 percent gain in June.

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales rose only 0.4 percent annually in July after a 2.3 percent increase in the preceding month.

In July, most industries recorded annual increases. Sales of food and alcohol grew the most, by 21.0 percent from a year ago, mainly driven by higher demand for alcoholic products.

Similarly, sales at mini-marts and convenience stores showed a strong growth of 7.4 percent, and motor vehicle sales alone grew by 7.3 percent.

Meanwhile, sales at gasoline service stations plunged 16.1 percent annually in July, and sales of recreational goods slid by 5.8 percent.

Data showed that the online sales proportion was 12.6 percent of the overall retail sales in July.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent in July, reversing a 0.8 percent decrease in June.

The index for food and beverage services grew 6.5 percent year-on-year in July, following a 7.2 percent rise in the prior month.