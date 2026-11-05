Singapore Retail Sales Growth Improves To 1.7%

(RTTNews) - Singapore's retail sales growth accelerated for the first time in three months in September, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Thursday.

Retail sales climbed 1.7 percent year-on-year in September, faster than the 0.8 percent rise in August. Sales have been rising since February.

Sales of computer and telecommunications equipment grew sharply by 16.5 percent, and the annual sales growth in petrol service stations accelerated to 6.5 percent from 3.2 percent. Demand for furniture and household equipment was 5.3 percent higher, and sales at supermarkets and hypermarkets rose 2.2 percent.

Conversely, sales at mini-marts and convenience stores continued to fall by 5.6 percent, and sales of watches and jewelry dropped 1.5 percent.

Data showed that online retail sales climbed 17.7 percent annually compared to 15.6 percent growth in August.

The index for total food and beverage sales increased 1.0 percent yearly in September, reversing a 1.8 percent decline a month ago.

On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased 1.0 percent in September, following a 0.9 percent fall in the prior month.