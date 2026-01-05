Singapore Retail Sales Growth Improves To 6.3%

(RTTNews) - Singapore's retail sales growth accelerated further in November, preliminary data from the Department of Statistics showed on Monday.

Retail sales climbed 6.3 percent yearly in November, faster than the 4.4 percent increase in October. Sales have been rising since March.

Sales of recreational goods grew 13.9 percent from last year, and those of watches and jewelry advanced by 13.1 percent. Sales at supermarkets and hypermarkets rose 6.8 percent, while a 3.1 percent drop was seen in sales of food and alcohol.

During November, the online sales proportion was 16.9 percent of the overall retail sales, higher than the 14.5 percent recorded a month ago.

The index for food and beverage services rose 2.5 percent year-over-year in November, the same as in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, retail sales remained flat in November versus a 2.3 percent growth in October.