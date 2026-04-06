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06.04.2026 08:09:38

Singapore Retail Sales Rebound In February

(RTTNews) - Singapore's retail sales advanced in February, partly due to the timing of Chinese New Year, data from the Department of Statistics showed Monday.

Retail sales surged 8.3 percent year-on-year in February, in contrast to a 0.5 percent fall in January.

Excluding motor vehicles, parts and accessories, retail sales advanced 11.2 percent in February, reversing a 2.9 percent drop in January.

The growth in retail sales was partly due to Chinese New Year occurring in February this year as opposed to January last year, the statistical office said.

During the January to February period, retail sales grew by 3.5 percent compared to the same period of 2025.

On a yearly basis, retail sales logged a decline of 4.1 percent following January's 6.0 percent increase, data showed.

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