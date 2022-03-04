Singapore Retail Sales Rise In January

(RTTNews) - Singapore's retail sales accelerated in January, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

Retail sales rose 11.8 percent year-on-year in January, following a 6.7 percent increase in December.

Motor vehicle sales declined 12.0 percent annually in January, following a 7.2 percent fall in the previous month.

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales grew 15.8 percent yearly in January, after an 8.6 percent gain in the preceding month.

Sales of watches and jewelry rose 29.0 percent annually in January and those of wearing apparels and footwear increased 28.3 percent.

Sales of department stores and petrol service stations grew by 26.0 percent and 25.5 percent, respectively.

Sales of cosmetics, toiletries and medical goods rose 22.3 percent and those of supermarkets and hypermarkets increased 18.5 percent. Sales of food and alcohol gained 16.3 percent.

Sales of recreational goods rose 4.2 percent. Sales of furniture and household equipment, and mini-marts and convenience stores grew by 4.1 percent and 3.0 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 2.5 percent in January, after a 1.3 percent growth in the prior month.