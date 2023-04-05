Britische Pfund - Singapur Dollar - Kurs (GBP - SGD)
Singapore Retail Sales Surge 12.7%
(RTTNews) - Singapore's retail sales rebounded sharply in February, largely driven by strong demand for food and alcohol, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Wednesday.
Retail sales logged double-digit annual growth of 12.7 percent in February, reversing a 0.8 percent drop in January.
Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales grew 11.7 percent yearly in February, after a 2.1 percent gain in the preceding month.
Sales of food and alcohol grew the most, by 69.0 percent from a year ago. This was followed by a 38.1 percent surge in sales of apparel and footwear.
Sales at department stores rose 26.1 percent and those of motor vehicles gained 19.8 percent.
Data showed that the online sales proportion was 12.4 percent of the overall retail sales in February.
On a monthly basis, retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 3.9 percent in February, after falling 9.5 percent in the prior month.
Sales of food and beverage services climbed 21.6 percent year-on-year in February, slightly different from the 21.9 percent expansion in the prior month.
