|
18.09.2023 00:00:17
Singapore Trade Data Due On Monday
(RTTNews) - Singapore will on Monday release August figures for non-oil domestic exports, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
Exports are expected to rise 5.6 percent on month and sink 15.8 percent on year after falling 3.4 percent on month and 20.2 percent on year in July. The trade surplus is pegged at SGD5.787 billion, down from SGD6.490 billion in the previous month.
New Zealand will see August results for the Performance of Service Index from BusinessNZ; in July, the index score was 47.8.
Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Monday for Respect for the Aged Day and will re-open on Tuesday.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGroßer Verfallstag: US-Börsen schließen tiefer -- ATX letztlich im Minus -- DAX legt vor dem Wochenende zu -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wechselte am Nachmittag die Richtung. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am letzten Handelstag der Woche Gewinne zu sehen. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich schwächer. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Märkten ging es vor dem Wochenende in verschiedene Richtungen.