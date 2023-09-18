Singapore Trade Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Singapore will on Monday release August figures for non-oil domestic exports, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Exports are expected to rise 5.6 percent on month and sink 15.8 percent on year after falling 3.4 percent on month and 20.2 percent on year in July. The trade surplus is pegged at SGD5.787 billion, down from SGD6.490 billion in the previous month.

New Zealand will see August results for the Performance of Service Index from BusinessNZ; in July, the index score was 47.8.

Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Monday for Respect for the Aged Day and will re-open on Tuesday.