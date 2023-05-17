17.05.2023 03:16:57

Singapore Trade Surplus SGD4.713 Billion In April

(RTTNews) - Singapore posted a merchandise trade surplus of SGD4.713 billion in April, Statistics Singapore said on Wednesday.

That was shy of expectations for a surplus of SGD6.346 billion following the SGD6.207 billion surplus in March.

Non-oil domestic exports were up 2.7 percent on month, beating forecasts for a decline of 3.0 percent following the 18.4 percent surge in the previous month.

On a yearly basis, non-oil domestic exports slumped 9.8 percent, missing forecasts for a drop of 9.4 percent after sinking 8.3 percent a month earlier.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schwächer -- ATX schlussendlich im Plus -- DAX überspringt Jahreshoch und schließt stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich mit Gewinnen. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich uneinheitlich. Die Märkte Asiens konnten am Donnerstag Gewinne verzeichnen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen