Singapore Trade Surplus SGD4.713 Billion In April

(RTTNews) - Singapore posted a merchandise trade surplus of SGD4.713 billion in April, Statistics Singapore said on Wednesday.

That was shy of expectations for a surplus of SGD6.346 billion following the SGD6.207 billion surplus in March.

Non-oil domestic exports were up 2.7 percent on month, beating forecasts for a decline of 3.0 percent following the 18.4 percent surge in the previous month.

On a yearly basis, non-oil domestic exports slumped 9.8 percent, missing forecasts for a drop of 9.4 percent after sinking 8.3 percent a month earlier.