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08.05.2026 16:56:33
Slovak Industrial Production Falls 0.9%
(RTTNews) - Slovakia's industrial production decreased for the second straight month in March, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.
Industrial production fell 0.9 percent year-on-year in March, slower than the 2.9 percent decline in February.
The overall industrial performance was most significantly affected by lower manufacture of motor vehicles and a marked decline in manufacture of petroleum products, the agency said.
The manufacture of coke and petroleum products plunged 45.7 percent from last year, while those of pharmaceutical products surged by 44.6 percent.
On a monthly basis, industrial production increased a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent in March.
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