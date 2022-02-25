Slovakia Economic Confidence Decreases In February

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's economic sentiment weakened in February, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.

The economic sentiment index decreased to 94.9 in February from 98.2 in January.

Among components, the industrial confidence index fell to -8.0 in February from -4.3 in the prior month.

The morale index for the construction sector rose to -8.5, while those for retail trade improved to 21.0.

The services confidence indicator fell to 9.0 in February from 15.7 in the previous month.

The consumer confidence index improved to -22.3 in February from -21.4 in the preceding month.