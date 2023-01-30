Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Slovakia Economic Confidence Highest In 5 Months
(RTTNews) - Slovakia's economic sentiment improved to the highest level in five months, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.
The economic sentiment index climbed to 90.5 in January from 88.8 in December. This was the strongest since August last year.
Among components, the industrial confidence index increased to -12.3 in January from -15.7 in the prior month.
The morale index for the construction sector rose to -3.5 in January, while that for retail trade decreased to 19.0.
The services confidence indicator rose to 6.3 in January from 5.0 in the previous month.
The consumer confidence index improved to -32.4 in November from -34.1 in the preceding month.
