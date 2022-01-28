|
Slovakia Economic Confidence Improves In January
(RTTNews) - Slovakia's economic sentiment improved in January, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.
The economic sentiment index increased to 98.2 in January from 94.8 in December.
Among components, the industrial confidence index fell to -4.3 in January from -3.3 in the prior month.
The morale index for the construction sector rose to -11.5, while those for retail trade improved to 18.0.
The services confidence indicator grew to 15.7 in January from 7.0 in the previous month.
The consumer confidence index improved to -21.4 in January from -25.9 in the preceding month.
