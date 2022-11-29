Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
29.11.2022 16:03:17
Slovakia Economic Confidence Lowest In 20 Months
(RTTNews) - Slovakia's economic sentiment weakened to the lowest since March last year, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.
The economic sentiment index weakened to 87.6 in November from 88.3 in October.
Among components, the industrial confidence index fell to -15.0 in November from -10.7 in the prior month.
The morale index for the construction sector fell to -6.5 in November, while those for retail trade increased to 23.7.
The services confidence indicator fell to -0.3 in November from 0.3 in the previous month.
The consumer confidence index improved to -32.2 in November from -36.0 in the preceding month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPowell stellt geringere Zinserhöhungen in Ausblick: Wall Street geht mit deutlichen Gewinnen aus dem Handel -- ATX und DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten zur Wochenmitte Gewinne. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich uneinheitlich. Die US-Börsen steigen nach der Powell-Rede geschlossen an. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Mittwoch unterschiedliche Tendenzen beobachtet.