Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1415
 EUR
-0,0002
-0,01 %
EUR - GBP
27.11.2025 15:49:02

Slovakia Economic Confidence Rises In November

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's economic sentiment improved in November despite consumers showing the weakest confidence since March 2023, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.

The economic sentiment index rose to 98.1 in November from 93.6 in October. However, a score below 100 indicates a pessimistic situation.

Entrepreneurs in the service sector turned optimistic during November, with the corresponding index rising to +8.7 from -3.7. The morale for the retail sector strengthened to 8.3 from 7.3, while industrial confidence remained less negative and the index rose to -8.0 from -10.3.

Consumers showed a more pessimistic attitude in November, as the corresponding index weakened to -24.6 from -22.8 in October. Concerns about household finances elevated the most, and they also remained negative about the overall economic situation and unemployment.

Keine Impulse aus den USA: ATX schließt nach Rekordhoch tiefer -- DAX behauptet sich -- US-Börsen bleiben wegen "Thanksgiving" geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt war unterdessen eine moderate Fortsetzung der Erholungsbewegung zu sehen. An den US-Börsen wurde aufgrund eines Feiertages am Donnerstag nicht gehandelt. In Fernost dominierten die Käufer das Bild.
