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30.03.2026 16:01:50
Slovakia Economic Sentiment Falls To 5-month Low
(RTTNews) - Slovakia's economic confidence weakened in March to the lowest level in five months, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.
The economic sentiment index dropped 95.0 in March from 97.5 in February. A score below 100 indicates a pessimistic situation.
Further, this was the lowest reading since October 2025, when it was 93.6.
The mood of entrepreneurs remained more negative, with the corresponding index falling to -3.3 from -2.3. The decrease was mainly affected by an increase in finished goods stock, particularly in the manufacture of transport equipment. Similarly, the services confidence index worsened to -3.7 from 0.3.
The survey revealed that constructors expressed a more pessimistic attitude, while retail sector confidence strengthened notably in March.
Confidence among Slovakian consumers weakened, and the respective index declined to -28.2 from -25.0. Moreover, consumer confidence reached its lowest level in the last three years, as households viewed the development of the overall economic situation and unemployment negatively.
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