Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1541
 EUR
0,0001
0,01 %
EUR - GBP
29.01.2026 15:17:26

Slovakia Economic Sentiment Weakens In January

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's economic confidence decreased in January to the lowest level in three months as a pessimistic mood dominated among entrepreneurs across all surveyed sectors, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.

The economic sentiment index dropped to 97.4 in January from 101.9 in December. A score below 100 indicates a pessimistic situation.

The industrial confidence index turned negative in January, falling to -0.3 from 3.7 in December. Similarly, the morale for the services dropped to -1.7 from 3.3. The construction confidence also declined to -6.5 from -0.5.

Consumers remained more pessimistic in January, as the corresponding index worsened to -26.7 from -22.4. Further, this was the lowest score since March 2023. Consumers perceived the development of unemployment particularly negatively.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

