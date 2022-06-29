Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Slovakia Economic Sentiment Weakens In June
(RTTNews) - Slovakia's economic sentiment worsened for the first time in four months in June, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.
The economic sentiment index dropped to 99.5 in June from 109.2 in May.
The recent downward trend in economic sentiment was mainly due to a double-digit monthly decrease in confidence in services and industry and by a slight decline in construction and among consumers, the agency said.
Among components, the industrial confidence index weakened to -1.3 in June from 10.0 in the prior month.
The index measuring confidence in the construction sector fell to -14.0 in June from -9.5, and those for services declined markedly to 19 from 33.
Meanwhile, retail trade sentiment remained stable at 29.0 in June.
The consumer confidence index fell to -27.8 in June from -24.6 in the preceding month.
