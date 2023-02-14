14.02.2023 15:19:24

Slovakia GDP Growth Moderates In Q4

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's economic growth moderated in the fourth quarter after accelerating marginally in the third quarter, flash data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product grew an unadjusted 1.1 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, following a 1.4 percent rise in the third quarter. Further, this was the eighth consecutive expansion.

On a quarterly basis, GDP continued to increase at a steady pace of 0.3 percent in the final quarter of 2022.

Data showed that employment rose 0.2 percent sequentially and by 1.5 percent annually in the fourth quarter.

The economy advanced 1.7 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year, supported by increased final consumption and investments.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Inflationsdaten: ATX und DAX stabil erwartet -- Asiens Börsen schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften zur Wochenmitte zurückhaltend eröffnen. Die Börsen in Fernost geben am Mittwoch nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen