Slovakia GDP Growth Moderates In Q4

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's economic growth moderated in the fourth quarter after accelerating marginally in the third quarter, flash data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product grew an unadjusted 1.1 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, following a 1.4 percent rise in the third quarter. Further, this was the eighth consecutive expansion.

On a quarterly basis, GDP continued to increase at a steady pace of 0.3 percent in the final quarter of 2022.

Data showed that employment rose 0.2 percent sequentially and by 1.5 percent annually in the fourth quarter.

The economy advanced 1.7 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year, supported by increased final consumption and investments.