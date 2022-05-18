Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
18.05.2022
Slovakia HICP Inflation Accelerates In April
(RTTNews) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation accelerated in April, data from the Statistical Office Of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.
The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, increased 10.9 percent year-on-year in April, following a 9.6 percent rise in March. This was in line with economists' expectations.
On a month-on-month basis, the HICP rose 1.4 percent in March, after a 1.7 percent growth in the preceding month. This was in line with the economists' forecast.
Earlier, the statistical office reported that the consumer price index rose 11.8 percent yearly in April and gained 1.5 percent from a month ago.
The core inflation rose to 11.1 percent in April from 9.5 percent in the prior month.
