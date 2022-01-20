20.01.2022 12:57:24

Slovakia HICP Inflation Accelerates In December

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation rose in December, data from the Statistical Office Of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.

The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, increased 5.1 percent year-on-year in December, following a 4.8 percent growth in November. This was in line with economists' expectation.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP increased 0.2 percent in December, after a 0.5 percent rise in the preceding month. This was in line with economists' forecast.

In 2021, the average HICP inflation was 2.8 percent.

Earlier, the statistical office reported that the consumer price index rose 5.8 percent yearly in December and grew 0.2 percent from a month ago.

The core inflation rose to 6.3 percent in December from 4.8 percent in the prior month.

