Slovakia HICP Inflation Eases To 18-Month Low

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation moderated as expected in June to the lowest level in one-and-a-half years, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.

The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 3.5 percent year-on-year in June, slower than the 4.0 percent increase in May.

Moreover, this was the slowest inflation since December 2024, when prices increased 3.2 percent.

Inflation based on transportation softened to 5.3 percent from 9.4 percent, and prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages logged a renewed decline of 0.5 percent. Meanwhile, the annual price growth in housing and utilities accelerated to 9.7 percent from 9.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, the HICP dropped 0.2 percent in June.