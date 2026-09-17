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17.09.2026 10:42:11

Slovakia HICP Inflation Eases To 23-month Low

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation moderated as expected in August to the lowest level in nearly two years, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.

The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 3.1 percent year-on-year in August, slightly slower than the 3.2 percent increase in July.

Moreover, this was the slowest inflation since September 2024, when prices increased 2.9 percent.

Inflation based on transportation softened to 6.5 percent from 7.5 percent, and the deflation in food and non-alcoholic beverages deepened to 2.5 percent from 2.1 percent. Clothing and footwear prices rose only 0.4 percent, while the annual price growth in housing and utilities accelerated slightly to 9.5 percent from 9.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, the HICP remained flat in August as expected.

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