Slovakia HICP Inflation Increases In May

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation increased in May, data from the Statistical Office Of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 11.8 percent year-on-year in May, following a 10.9 percent rise in April. Economists had expected a growth of 10.9 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP rose 1.4 percent in May, the same rate as seen in the previous month.

Earlier, the statistical office showed that the consumer prices increased 12.6 percent yearly in May, the strongest since June 2000. On month, consumer prices rose 1.6 percent.