Slovakia HICP Inflation Increases Sharply
(RTTNews) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation increased sharply in March, data from the Statistical Office Of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.
The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, increased 9.6 percent year-on-year in March, following a 8.3 percent growth in February. Economists had expected a 9.5 percent rise.
On a month-on-month basis, the HICP increased 1.7 percent in March, following a 0.8 percent rise in the preceding month. This was in line with the initial estimate.
Earlier, the statistical office reported that the consumer price index rose 10.4 percent yearly in March and gained 1.7 percent from a month ago.
The core inflation rose to 9.5 percent in March from 7.9 percent in the prior month.
