Slovakia HICP Inflation Rises In April

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation increased in April to the highest level in three months, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.

The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 4.1 percent year-on-year in April, faster than the 3.7 percent increase in March. The expected infatiion ratr was 4.0 percent.

Moreover, this was the highest inflation since January, when prices increased 4.3 percent.

Inflation based on transportation accelerated sharply to 7.2 percent from 2.1 percent, and health costs were 4.8 percent more expensive.

Meanwhile, the annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 1.0 percent from 1.3 percent. Housing and utility charges continued to increase sharply by 9.3 percent, though slightly slower than the 9.5 percent surge a month ago.

On a monthly basis, the HICP moved up 0.5 percent in April.