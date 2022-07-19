Slovakia HICP Inflation Rises In June

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation continued to rise in June, data from the Statistical Office Of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, gained 12.6 percent year-on-year in June, following an 11.8 percent increase in May. Economists had expected a growth of 12.5 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP rose 1.1 percent in June, after a 1.4 percent growth in the previous month. Economists had forecast a 1.1 percent rise.

Earlier, the statistical office showed that the consumer prices grew 13.2 percent yearly in June, the strongest rise since June 2000. On the month, consumer prices rose 1.2 percent.