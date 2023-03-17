Slovakia HICP Inflation Rises To 15.4%

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation continued to rise in February, data from the Statistical Office Of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.

The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 15.4 percent year-on-year in February, after a 15.1 percent increase in January.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP increased 1.1 percent in February, after a 2.8 percent growth in the previous month.

The monthly increase in the price level was most affected by the increase in prices in the food and non-alcoholic beverages group, the statistical office said.

The annual average HICP inflation was 13.3 percent in twelve months to February from the same period last year.

Earlier this month, the statistical office reported that consumer price inflation accelerated to 15.4 percent in February from 15.2 percent in January. The rate has reached this level for the third time in the last four months.